News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Local Council

Race hate in the East End gets shown 'red card' on the pitch

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 4:40 PM October 13, 2021   
Some of the players in mixed teams for the tournament

Some of the players in mixed teams for the tournament - Credit: LBTH

Men and women from different backgrounds took part in an East End football tournament to “show hate crime the red card”. 

The tournament staged at Stepney Green Astroturf launched National Hate Crime Awareness Week on October 9 to support people who have been affected by discrimination and to bring them together to take a stand against all forms of hate.    

Off-duty police officers joined Tower Hamlets councillors and mayor John Biggs to cheer on the teams.   

Mayor Biggs ready to take first shot... but promises he's not giving up his day job

Mayor Biggs ready to take first shot - Credit: LBTH

“We need to shine a spotlight on hate crime,” the mayor insisted. “No one should ever be targeted because of their race, age, sexual orientation, religion, disability, gender or any other reason.    

“This tournament is to show hate crime the red card and break down barriers on and off the pitch.”   

Tower Hamlets Interfaith Forum's chair Alan Green (left) joins council's 'hate crime' team at the tournament

Tower Hamlets Interfaith Forum's chair Alan Green (left) joins council's 'hate crime' team at the tournament - Credit: LBTH

You may also want to watch:

Those taking part include Spotlight youth workers, Wapping Youth FC, Tower Hamlets and Hackney neighbourhood police officers, council staff and cabinet members, Chinese Association members and anti-racism champions from the community.  

Tower Hamlets Council is running its annual competition to sign a pledge against intolerance, giving an award to the organisation or group that gets the most signatures.  

Find out more at https://www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/lgnl/community_and_living/Inequality-Commission 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tower hamlets killing: £20,000 reward offered as two men sought for queries
  2. 2 Isle of Dogs road floods for eighth time in six years
  3. 3 Community names five heroes for Freedom of Tower Hamlets 2021
  1. 4 Red Hot Chili Peppers' world tour to include east London show
  2. 5 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
  3. 6 Police called as furious families told to quit Bow's 'dangerous' block
  4. 7 Volunteers patrol streets after Isle of Dogs fatal stabbing
  5. 8 Families start moving out of unsafe tower block in Bow
  6. 9 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
  7. 10 Man, 19, charged after alleged sexual assaults in Tower Hamlets
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates

Football

Orient duo Sotiriou and Kyprianou turn down international duty

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Antonino Coppola CCTV

CCTV images released of missing man last seen at Bow Road Station

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Helal Abbas... calls for head teacher at Ian Mikado to resign

Heritage

Ex-Tower Hamlets leader tells his experience of living in squats as a child

Stephanie Stapleton

Logo Icon
Christopher Lawrence of Chigwell, Alexandra Cardona of Tower Hamlets and Afzul Miah of East Ham

Courts

Who was jailed in east London in September?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon