Race hate in the East End gets shown 'red card' on the pitch
- Credit: LBTH
Men and women from different backgrounds took part in an East End football tournament to “show hate crime the red card”.
The tournament staged at Stepney Green Astroturf launched National Hate Crime Awareness Week on October 9 to support people who have been affected by discrimination and to bring them together to take a stand against all forms of hate.
Off-duty police officers joined Tower Hamlets councillors and mayor John Biggs to cheer on the teams.
“We need to shine a spotlight on hate crime,” the mayor insisted. “No one should ever be targeted because of their race, age, sexual orientation, religion, disability, gender or any other reason.
“This tournament is to show hate crime the red card and break down barriers on and off the pitch.”
You may also want to watch:
Those taking part include Spotlight youth workers, Wapping Youth FC, Tower Hamlets and Hackney neighbourhood police officers, council staff and cabinet members, Chinese Association members and anti-racism champions from the community.
Tower Hamlets Council is running its annual competition to sign a pledge against intolerance, giving an award to the organisation or group that gets the most signatures.
Find out more at https://www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/lgnl/community_and_living/Inequality-Commission
Most Read
- 1 Tower hamlets killing: £20,000 reward offered as two men sought for queries
- 2 Isle of Dogs road floods for eighth time in six years
- 3 Community names five heroes for Freedom of Tower Hamlets 2021
- 4 Red Hot Chili Peppers' world tour to include east London show
- 5 The most expensive houses sold in your east London borough in August
- 6 Police called as furious families told to quit Bow's 'dangerous' block
- 7 Volunteers patrol streets after Isle of Dogs fatal stabbing
- 8 Families start moving out of unsafe tower block in Bow
- 9 Where to enjoy firework displays for bonfire night 2021
- 10 Man, 19, charged after alleged sexual assaults in Tower Hamlets