Published: 4:40 PM October 13, 2021

Some of the players in mixed teams for the tournament - Credit: LBTH

Men and women from different backgrounds took part in an East End football tournament to “show hate crime the red card”.

The tournament staged at Stepney Green Astroturf launched National Hate Crime Awareness Week on October 9 to support people who have been affected by discrimination and to bring them together to take a stand against all forms of hate.

Off-duty police officers joined Tower Hamlets councillors and mayor John Biggs to cheer on the teams.

Mayor Biggs ready to take first shot - Credit: LBTH

“We need to shine a spotlight on hate crime,” the mayor insisted. “No one should ever be targeted because of their race, age, sexual orientation, religion, disability, gender or any other reason.

“This tournament is to show hate crime the red card and break down barriers on and off the pitch.”

Tower Hamlets Interfaith Forum's chair Alan Green (left) joins council's 'hate crime' team at the tournament - Credit: LBTH

You may also want to watch:

Those taking part include Spotlight youth workers, Wapping Youth FC, Tower Hamlets and Hackney neighbourhood police officers, council staff and cabinet members, Chinese Association members and anti-racism champions from the community.

Tower Hamlets Council is running its annual competition to sign a pledge against intolerance, giving an award to the organisation or group that gets the most signatures.

Find out more at https://www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/lgnl/community_and_living/Inequality-Commission