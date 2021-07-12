By-election called after Tower Hamlets councillor's death

Published: 11:38 AM July 12, 2021

A by-election has been declared in Bethnal Green following the sudden death of Tower Hamlets councillor John Pierce last month at the age of 40.

Voters will go to the polls in his Weavers ward on August 12 after a “notice of election” was posted at the town hall.

John, who had represented Weavers for a decade, was found dead in his flat in Bethnal Green on June 10, nine days after his 40th birthday.

He worked for the National Housing Federation and campaigned on community issues like fighting the closure of One Stop Shop council services after being elected in a 2012 by-election.

Cllr Pierce guiding London Assembly's 'night economy czar' Amy Lame on fact-finding tour of Brick Lane in 2017. - Credit: Rehan Jamil

Cllr Pierce went on to chair the authority's strategic planning committee and was active in promoting Brick Lane's nighttime economy.

He had been given leave from his job following the adoption of a son.