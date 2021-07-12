News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Local Council

By-election called after Tower Hamlets councillor's death

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 11:38 AM July 12, 2021   
John Pierce... speaking in Spitalfields 2018 on 'community cohesion'

John Pierce... speaking in Spitalfields 2018 on 'community cohesion' - Credit: Mike Brooke

A by-election has been declared in Bethnal Green following the sudden death of Tower Hamlets councillor John Pierce last month at the age of 40. 

Voters will go to the polls in his Weavers ward on August 12 after a “notice of election” was posted at the town hall. 

John, who had represented Weavers for a decade, was found dead in his flat in Bethnal Green on June 10, nine days after his 40th birthday. 

He worked for the National Housing Federation and campaigned on community issues like fighting the closure of One Stop Shop council services after being elected in a 2012 by-election.  

Cllr Pierce guiding London Assembly's 'night economy czar' Amy Lame on fact-finding tour of Brick Lane in 2017.

Cllr Pierce guiding London Assembly's 'night economy czar' Amy Lame on fact-finding tour of Brick Lane in 2017. - Credit: Rehan Jamil

Cllr Pierce went on to chair the authority's strategic planning committee and was active in promoting Brick Lane's nighttime economy.  

He had been given leave from his job following the adoption of a son.  

You may also want to watch:

Local Election
Bethnal Green News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Royal London Hospital, run by Barts Health NHS Trust. Picture: Mike Brooke

Metropolitan Police

Police: Incident prompting 'evacuation' of Royal London now resolved

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Osborn Street which could soon be renamed... where new Hilton Hotel is being built 

Work begins on new Hilton Hotel to open in Whitechapel

Mike Brooke

person
Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

Knife Crime

Man charged with attempted murder after Hornchurch stabbing

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Upturned cab of the toppled 60ft crane at Watts Grove building site that crashed onto homes in Compton Close 

Vigil for June Harvey one year on from Bow crane tragedy

Mike Brooke

person