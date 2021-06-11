Assembly member peddles pro-cycling 'on your bike' message to east London
- Credit: Hadley Group
London Assembly's Unmesh Desai has urged people in the East End to “get on your bike” in his campaign to help reduce car traffic.
He looked in at a bike fair at Blackwall Yard where a cycle-hire dock has been installed as part of a developer's planning application for a housing scheme at the Thames waterfront site opposite the O2.
The fair attracted 35 people, all spaced out for Covid-19 social distancing.
Mr Desai, who represents City and East at City Hall, tried his hand – and foot — at peddling a bike adapted to blend cool smoothie drinks.
“People of all ages are getting involved,” he said. “Installing the bike-hire dock ahead of planning will contribute to sustainable travel and get more people cycling.”
You may also want to watch:
The fair, staged by Hadley property group with Bethnal Green’s Bikeworks social enterprise and Brompton bike-hire, gave cycle training to beginners and safety maintenance tips for those who brought along their own bikes.
The scheme for 900 new homes at Blackwall Yard was sent as a planning application to Tower Hamlets Council last December.
Most Read
- 1 Man 'brandishes gun' in busy Canary Wharf restaurant
- 2 Tributes paid after Tower Hamlets councillor dies at 40
- 3 Docklands man pleaded guilty to firearms offences
- 4 Crossharbour scheme for 2,000 new homes on Isle of Dogs is halted
- 5 Plans mooted to change East End MP constituency boundaries
- 6 Phone snatcher admits guilt after robberies in Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets
- 7 Driver threatened at gunpoint in Bromley-by-Bow carjacking
- 8 Leyton Orient goalkeeper Vigouroux linked with Lincoln City
- 9 Orient striker Danny Johnson reportedly set to sign for Mansfield Town
- 10 Jailed: East End teacher who appeared on The Voice found pupils 'really cute'