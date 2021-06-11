Assembly member peddles pro-cycling 'on your bike' message to east London

Published: 4:33 PM June 11, 2021

London Assembly's Unmesh Desai has urged people in the East End to “get on your bike” in his campaign to help reduce car traffic.

He looked in at a bike fair at Blackwall Yard where a cycle-hire dock has been installed as part of a developer's planning application for a housing scheme at the Thames waterfront site opposite the O2.

Bike fair at Blackwall Yard - Credit: Hadley Group

The fair attracted 35 people, all spaced out for Covid-19 social distancing.

Mr Desai, who represents City and East at City Hall, tried his hand – and foot — at peddling a bike adapted to blend cool smoothie drinks.

Unmesh Desai trying his hand and foot at cycling... helped by employee of Blackwall Yard developers - Credit: Hadley Group

“People of all ages are getting involved,” he said. “Installing the bike-hire dock ahead of planning will contribute to sustainable travel and get more people cycling.”

The fair, staged by Hadley property group with Bethnal Green’s Bikeworks social enterprise and Brompton bike-hire, gave cycle training to beginners and safety maintenance tips for those who brought along their own bikes.

The scheme for 900 new homes at Blackwall Yard was sent as a planning application to Tower Hamlets Council last December.