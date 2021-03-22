News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Tower Hamlets Town Hall proposes curbs on cars on Brick Lane

Mike Brooke

Published: 6:00 PM March 22, 2021    Updated: 9:11 PM March 22, 2021
How local authority sees a traffic free Brick Lane

Out for a stroll... how local authority sees a traffic free Brick Lane - Credit: LBTH

Traffic could soon be stopped using the famous Brick Lane as a short cut in the evenings and weekends. 

The Spitalfields “curry mile” of restaurants and boutiques could be opened up to make more room for pedestrians and diners after a 24-hour trial by Tower Hamlets Council last summer. 

Carefree Brick Lane where cars would be out of step

Carefree Brick Lane where cars would be out of step - Credit: LBTH

“Outdoor seating and less traffic can encourage more people to shop locally as we move out of lockdown,” mayor John Biggs said. “Thousands of vehicles cut through Brick Lane every day without stopping.” 

The idea has gone to a public consultation online until April 14. 

Cllr Dan Tomlinson in the Roman Road... another famous East End thoroughfare where the council wants to ban cars

Cllr Dan Tomlinson in the Roman Road... another famous East End thoroughfare where the council wants to ban cars - Credit: Mike Brooke

Cyclists would still be allowed to ride through, as Cllr Dan Tomlinson explained: “There’s a growing demand for walking and cycling routes, especially since the pandemic. We need low-traffic routes to encourage active travel.” 

The council last week put out feelers about changing the name of Osborn Street to Lower Brick Lane as it is the continuation to Whitechapel Road.

Tower Hamlets News

