144 rough sleepers on the streets in the East End this winter
- Credit: Sam Mellish, stockshot
Rough sleeping shot up by almost a third in the East End leading up to the New Year, latest shock figures reveal.
Numbers of those on the streets during the winter nights rose by 30 per cent, statistics for Tower Hamlets show. The GLA found 144 people sleeping rough in the three months to the end of December, compared to 111 in the previous quarter.
London Assembly member Unmesh Desai, who represents east London at City Hall, is urging the government to bring back its “everyone’s in” programme during the first lockdown to get people off the streets.
“It’s tragic to see so many sleeping rough,” he said. “They are exposed to both Covid-19 and the winter. Ministers can take action to stop more people ending up homeless in the middle of a pandemic.”
Last year's scheme enabled City Hall to work with local authorities like Tower Hamlets and with charities to get hotel accommodation for rough sleepers.
You may also want to watch:
One cause of homelessness is tenants falling into rent arrears, he points out. Counter-measures could include clearing arrears of renters feeling the pinch of the pandemic, raising local Housing Allowance to cover average rents and ending “no fault” evictions.
But Mr Desai claims calls from the mayor and homeless charities are being ignored because there is no cash being put aside to repeat the shelter scheme.
Most Read
- 1 Naked man spotted walking the streets after Whitechapel murder
- 2 Police raid suspected cannabis café in Spitalfields
- 3 Repton ABC legend Tony Burns dies
- 4 Eat Out to Help Out: Where ate the most during controversial scheme?
- 5 Man from Bow charged with pretending to be police officer in Stratford
- 6 Murder arrest after woman stabbed to death in Whitechapel this morning
- 7 Whitechapel murder victim named as teenager charged with killing
- 8 Martyrs' Day public gathering in Whitechapel banned by Covid lockdown
- 9 Lovely Day for Aldgate School picked to sing on Billy Ocean's new single
- 10 Cops break Covid-19 rules to have haircuts at Bethnal Green police station
City Hall’s rough sleeping team in December identified a £24m government funding gap for securing emergency accommodation.
Now fears have been raised about renters in private accommodation in arrears ending up homeless. A survey by Citizens Advice shows one in seven getting into debt. This partly results from London having the highest unemployment rate in the UK with Office of National Statistics showing one in 20 out of work.
The government last month extended the ban on evictions for another six weeks, but a new exemption allows landlords to evict tenants with six months arrears, London Assembly members point out.
Government pledges were made in 2019 to outlaw “no fault” evictions, but two years on the Assembly members fear that evictions without a reason remain an option for landlords after the ban ends.