Council says Sarah Everard's death must be 'moment for change'

Published: 3:11 PM March 19, 2021

Tower Hamlets Council says the aftermath of Sarah Everard's death and the protests about women's safety must be a moment for change.

The council agreed an urgent motion on Wednesday, March 17 setting out a series of actions to take to bring about cultural change.

The motion highlighted the impact and extent of violence against women and girls, the culture of misogyny in society, and the failures of the justice system which mean that crimes against women and girls are not effectively investigated and which sees only 3per cent of women who report rape having their case heard in court.

The motion also strongly criticised the police over their handling of the Sarah Everard vigil in south London, and calls for an urgent and thorough investigation.

Sarah Everard's body was found in Kent after she disappeared while walking home in south London. A man has been charged with her murder.

Cllr Rachel Blake seconded the motion. - Credit: Mike Brooke

Cllr Asma Begum, who proposed the motion, said: “The motion we brought to full council is for all the women and girls in Tower Hamlets, but the actions are for all of us regardless of gender, and we need to come together as a borough in this watershed moment to make change and to make a lasting difference.

“Speaking out is so important but we also need to acknowledge that many women will not be ready to talk about their experiences, especially black, Asian and minority ethnic women, who are also more likely to experience harassment, discrimination and racism. It’s vital that we have a change in culture, and that we reflect within ourselves about our behaviour and what we can do to empower women.”

Cllr Rachel Blake, who seconded the motion, said: “We must hold a mirror up to ourselves and ask why we are having to have this conversation, and why it has taken this terrible tragedy for us to question the cultural attitudes that allow this to continue.

“Our motion sets out the need to listen and the need for immediate change, and it proposes actions that will go some way towards the change in culture that we absolutely must see happen.”

Mayor John Biggs said: 'As a council we have an important role to play in bringing about change.' - Credit: LBTH

And mayor John Biggs said: “This must be a moment where we recognise that change needs to happen and where we all take action as a community to address why women and girls are not able to go about their day without being fearful for their safety, and address why women so often appear expected to bear responsibility for attacks based on their gender.

“As a council we have an important role to play in bringing about change and we need to be tireless in our efforts to make this happen and to support and work with others to make change too. This motion and the actions we’ve agreed is an important step, and we must own this.”

Among the actions outlined in the motion, are to:

* call on the home secretary to thoroughly investigate the leadership of the policing of the vigil which took place on March 13

* call on the Tower Hamlets Borough Command Unit to prioritise investigating crimes against women and girls and ask them to ensure that people aren’t penalised when they report a crime

* strengthen ward panels to have agenda items on hate crime incidents and domestic violence

* work with women across Tower Hamlets, organising listening and peer engagement events, to submit evidence to the investigation into the policing at the weekend

* support the design of a feminist city through planning and design processes

* educate men through campaigns and bringing in male active “allies”

* utilise all resources to publicise all missing women and girls

* continue the Violence Against Women and Girls Champions Programme and all elected members should take part

* work with schools and families to tackle toxic masculinity culture

* join local, London and national networks working to end Violence Against Women and Girls

* campaign for misogyny to legally recognised as a hate crime.