Published: 8:11 PM April 27, 2021 Updated: 9:44 PM April 27, 2021

Iconic Grade II-listed Truman chimney dominates Brick Lane... its future now up in the air - Credit: Google

Controversial plans for the future of Brick Lane's famous Old Truman Brewery have been put back after Tower Hamlets Council members were unhappy with the owners' assurances about protecting community interests.

The planning application heard at the council's development committee tonight (April 27) will now be re-examined.

Town hall planning officers will hold further talks with the Zeloof family, who have owned the Spitalfields complex for 26 years since its closure as the world's biggest brewery, first established in 1666.

The owners want to put up a five-storey commercial building on the corner of Woodseer Street at the south end of the site, but councillors tonight felt this would impact badly on families in the terrace of houses along the narrow turning.

The proposal raised 7,000 objections from East End heritage groups, traders and the public.

One objector who has lived in Woodseer Street for 40 years where she raised her family, Marian Goodridge, fears losing 40 per cent daylight from the proposed building facing her.

"This would make us suffer," she told councillors. "My living room has always depended on daylight from the street. We'll be overpowered by five-storey towers either end of the street.

"This should be refused. This is a Trojan horse."

Annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Race at Dray Walk in Old Truman Brewery... one of many community events - Credit: Alternative Arts

Old Truman Brewery currently hosts many community events like art shows and festivals and offered low rent to market stalls, restaurants, food festivals and the annual Pancake Race.

Jason Zeloof, one of three brother who own the Truman site, assured these would continue along with expanded commercial space for small and micro businesses.

Council members accepted this, but there were no details "set in stone" in his application.

Typical weekend street food stall at Old Truman Brewery - Credit: Mike Brooke

Deferring the application would clear things up, Cllr Kevin Brady proposed. He was backed by the planning committee and its chair to overturn the council planning officers' recommendation to accept.

This followed comments from the Spitalfields Trust before the meeting saying: “The proposal is short-sighted, poorly and insensitively designed which seeks to introduce buildings inappropriate to the conservation area that will destroy its appearance and character.”

Thriving market place at Old Truman Brewery... but what of its future? - Credit: Mike Brooke

Plans include two new restaurants, one housed across the famous Truman's bridge looking down on Brick Lane that linked the two halves of the brewery.

One councillor wondered if there weren't "enough restaurants in Brick Lane already".



