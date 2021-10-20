News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Local Council

Raine's memorial to campaigner Kathy Bracken to be unveiled in Wapping

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 11:12 AM October 20, 2021   
Kathy Bracken... leading her town hall protest in 2018

Kathy Bracken... leading her town hall protest in 2018 - Credit: Mike Brooke

A memorial to campaigner Kathy Bracken who battled to stop Raine’s social centre being closed in Wapping is being set up by the mayor of Tower Hamlets.

Kathy, who died from cancer in May aged 73, is having a bench unveiled in her name by John Biggs at the new Wapping neighbourhood hub on October 26. 

She led a protest to the town hall in 2018 about a pensioners’ club at Raine's House being put on notice to quit after 45 years so the building could be turned into a commercial functions facility for hire. 

“It’s a shame we’re not going back into Raine’s House as a community,” Kathy’s husband Ray told the East London Advertiser this week. “But at least the mayor is putting up a memorial to her, for the people of Wapping to remember her by and all the things she did.” 

Kathy's demo outside Raine's House when pensioners' club was evicted

Kathy's demo outside Raine's House when pensioners' club was evicted - Credit: Mike Brooke

The Grade I-listed early Georgian building in Raines Street, off Wapping Lane, was originally the site of Raine’s Foundation School in 1719.

It has had a £1.3 million facelift in a programme to turn council-owned buildings into "hubs for hire". Tenders are going out soon for contractors to run the centre.

You may also want to watch:

Docklands News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

There is congestion on the A12.

Travel

Road and rail round-up: Disruptions to travel in east London this week

Daniel Gayne

person
Jailed... A12 subway sex predator Ali Husseini, 27, from Poplar

Prison sentence increased for 'violent and dangerous' man

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Sir George Iacobescu... giant behind Canary Wharf

Community names five heroes for Freedom of Tower Hamlets 2021

Mike Brooke

person
Hero lifesavers... Pc Ryan McCarthy (left) and Pc Mabz Rahman

Metropolitan Police

Police officers save lives in two sperate emergencies on same shift

Mike Brooke

person