Council slams Met Police over clashes at Sarah Everard vigil

Published: 10:13 PM March 17, 2021 Updated: 10:16 PM March 17, 2021

Misogyny is to be treated as a “hate crime” in the East End following an emergency debate tonight (March 17) as part of a Tower Hamlets Council campaign to end violence against women.

It came in this month's council meeting debate on prejudice against women in which the Met Police were condemned for breaking up as peaceful vigil for Sarah Everard on Clapham Common.

Cllr Rachel Blake

An emergency motion to protect women and girls was put forward by Cllr Cllr Rachel Blake aimed at changing the way public services operate.

The authority is stepping up its equality campaign to make women and girls feel safe on the streets and in public spaces, in the wake of Sarah's death.

It condemned the actions of some police officers on Saturday on Clapham Common seen dragging away peaceful campaigners in order to break up a public gathering breaching lockdown regulations.

The vigil was staged on the common where she had vanished. Sarah’s remains were discovered last week in Kent after she had been missing several days. A serving Met police officer has since been charged with her kidnap and murder.

Cllr Rabina Khan

“What happened at Clapham Common was a disgrace to the Met Police,” Cllr Rabina Khan told the council debate. “The officers should have been in solidarity with the peaceful vigil.”

Sarah’s case has “awakened us for legal responsibility to bring legislation changes”, council members declared. They plan to lobby Parliament for measures to change laws which have "disproportionate effects on women and girls".

Councillors also called for a meeting with the Met’s borough commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney to make the streets of east London safer for women.

Sarah Everard’s case added weight to the council's legal responsibility for change, councillors felt. The authority had a duty to create an equal society.

Cllr Denise Jones

Cllr Denise Jones said: “We have to find solutions for women to use public spaces. Our parks for example only have football pitches so when girls reach eight they stop using them which should be places where everyone meets.”

But what happened at Clapham Common and the changes in public attitudes to women, councillors felt, could be "a moment the world changes”.

Meanwhile, the council's Bromley Hall public building was being lit up in orange to remember Sarah Everard, chief executive Will Tuckey told the meeting.