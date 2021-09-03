Artist Mohammed Ali gets thumbs up to paint mural in Brick Lane
- Credit: LBTH
Street artist Mohammed Ali is giving a corner of Brick Lane a mural makeover to brighten up a building next to the Banglatown Arch.
He has the go-head from Tower Hamlets Homes to splash out on a block of flats on the corner of Hopetown Street and is now gathering stories from the community for inspiration.
“I’m passionate about making street art that speaks to communities,” he said.
“The mural will provide an unexpected visual encounter with the people living in and around Brick Lane.
“The working-class immigrant narrative is very personal to me and reflects my own heritage.”
The Hopetown mural, facing south towards Osborn Street and Whitechapel Road, is part of Tower Hamlets Council’s programme marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh independence.
Mayor John Biggs said: “This will be a great addition to Brick Lane which represents some of the best that London has to offer and will be a lasting legacy.”
Tower Hamlets Council commissioned the mural following a public consultation to select an artist.