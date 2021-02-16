Published: 4:00 PM February 16, 2021 Updated: 4:17 PM February 16, 2021

The battle to save East End public libraries from being closed down by Tower Hamlets Council is going to Parliament.

A motion is being tabled in the Commons on Wednesday, February 17, by Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum.

“Libraries face their greatest crisis since the Second World War,” she said in a statement to the East London Advertiser. “People on low-income suffer the brunt with children from deprived backgrounds losing a desperately-needed support outside the classroom.”

The MP has lodged a Commons motion demanding that libraries are protected from cuts in the post-pandemic period, a move backed by shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

Three trade unions have also begun an online petition ahead of the council’s key budget meeting on March 3, when the axe could fall on Cubitt Town and Bethnal Green libraries and library hours could be reduced elsewhere, with the loss of 35 jobs.

Another people's campaign on the Isle of Dogs led by author Jackie Lees is also trying to halt plans to close Cubitt Town library, following public consultations which finished January 29.

Jackie used her local library as "a vital space" to work on her new book Dylan In London, the story of folk-singer Bob Dylan's time at London's Troubadour club in the 1960s. The book was published on February 4.

She told the Advertiser: "I felt people should know what is happening as the consultation was too general and not specific about Cubitt Town. This library is a valuable community space, where I finished off my book using its internet as I don't have space at home."

She had 1,500 leaflets printed which she posted through letter boxes in a personal fight to stop the closure, which would leave the Isle of Dogs without any library in an area with Britain’s fastest-expanding population.

She is backed by Cllr Andrew Wood who is challenging the closure at the March 3 budget meeting.

The council says it has to make big savings in its budget because of the impact of Covid on top of years of austerity.

Last month mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said: “The austerity over the last 10 years means we have lost over £200million from our budget since 2010. We have to find another £30million by 2024.”