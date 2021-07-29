Highest point reached on new homes in disused Bethnal Green car park
- Credit: LBTH
Three new blocks of flats being built on a disused car park in Bethnal Green have had been topped out to mark reaching their highest structural point.
The car park next to the new Collingwood community hall in Barnsley Street was closed off as part of Tower Hamlets Council’s search to find space in the East End to put up 2,000 more social-rent homes, which began three years ago.
Mayor John Biggs was joined by Mulalley construction contractors’ Lee Walsh for the topping out.
“This is a key milestone in this scheme,” the mayor said. “It’s part of our commitment for 2,000 council homes to provide more family accommodation.”
The search for space began in Limehouse in 2018 when work began on the first 1,000 new homes.
The latest phase at Bethnal Green adds another 53 flats, filling the car park gap in front of the new community hall, run by Collingwood Tenant and Residents Association, that was opened last year.
The development, expected to be ready by 2023, has one-bed, two-bed and three-bedroom family flats in three blocks for social rent, including some wheelchair-accessible homes.
