New playground for children opens to meet the neighbours after lockdown

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 11:00 AM November 2, 2021
Jump for joy at  Millwall Park's new playground

Jump for joy at Millwall Park's new playground

A children’s playground has been opened at Millwall Park to help families get back to normal after months of lockdown. 

It is designed with safety surfacing for youngsters of all abilities, including those with special needs or disabilities.

There are also benches and picnic tables where families can have time together and meet the neighbours. 

Mayor joins 5-year-old David's playtime at Millwall Park

Mayor joins five-year-old David's playtime at Millwall Park

Children were invited to test the play equipment by mayor John Biggs with a day of activities. 

“Play is vital for young people’s physical and mental development,” he said. “It's important to our recovery from Covid-19 and will make a difference to families.” 

But the playpark also helps the Isle of Dogs’ biodiversity with native species trees planted and a landscaped area with a sensory space and nature zone.

It's a snip... mayor cuts ribbon at Millwall's new playpark with Cllr Sabina Akhtar

It's a snip... mayor cuts ribbon at Millwall's new playpark with Cllr Sabina Akhtar

The facility is part of Tower Hamlets Council’s £10million kitty set aside to bring the East End's 60 parks and open spaces up to modern standards.  

It was in response to consultations with parents who wanted better equipment and more play space for children, but also a place to walk the dog or simply meet people.

