New playground for children opens to meet the neighbours after lockdown
- Credit: Rehan Jamil
A children’s playground has been opened at Millwall Park to help families get back to normal after months of lockdown.
It is designed with safety surfacing for youngsters of all abilities, including those with special needs or disabilities.
There are also benches and picnic tables where families can have time together and meet the neighbours.
Children were invited to test the play equipment by mayor John Biggs with a day of activities.
“Play is vital for young people’s physical and mental development,” he said. “It's important to our recovery from Covid-19 and will make a difference to families.”
You may also want to watch:
But the playpark also helps the Isle of Dogs’ biodiversity with native species trees planted and a landscaped area with a sensory space and nature zone.
The facility is part of Tower Hamlets Council’s £10million kitty set aside to bring the East End's 60 parks and open spaces up to modern standards.
Most Read
- 1 'I refuse to suffer in silence' says councillor getting threats on WhatsApp
- 2 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
- 3 Police raid illegal street rave in Bethnal Green
- 4 Jailed: Paedophile who abused children as young as four
- 5 Want to live like a star? House used as TV set goes on sale
- 6 £9m boost to give Whitechapel a master makeover
- 7 Topping out in Limehouse creates 'premier' view of London skyline
- 8 Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London
- 9 Seven Liveable Streets schemes to be restarted
- 10 Pandemic hero helping Docklands IRA victims' families is struck by Covid
It was in response to consultations with parents who wanted better equipment and more play space for children, but also a place to walk the dog or simply meet people.