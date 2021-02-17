Published: 5:00 PM February 17, 2021

Tower Hamlets Covid vaccination programme is under way - Credit: Kois Miah

London’s top regional public health director is joining a live online panel - put on by Tower Hamlets Council - for the public to ask questions tonight (Feb 17) about Covid vaccines.

The hour-long webinar aims to give East End households a chance to quiz NHS bosses about the vaccination programme so far and to give information for those ready to take up the offer of the jab when eligible.

Prof Kevin Fenton, London regional director of Public Health England, is joining the online panel about Covid vaccines - Credit: Public Health England (inset) and Mike Brooke

The panel includes Public Health England’s regional director Prof Kevin Fenton, Tower Hamlets public health director Dr Somen Banerjee, GP Anwara Ali, mayor John Biggs and deputy mayor Rachel Blake.

The head of the organisation co-ordinating the vaccine programme in the East End, Tower Hamlets GP care group chief executive Tracy Cannell, is also taking part.

Anyone wanting to take part in tonight’s session from 7pm to 8pm and submit questions can register online. Questions are being published with answers after the event.