New Tower Hamlets speaker and cabinet members revealed

A new speaker and cabinet members for Tower Hamlets were confirmed at a full council meeting.

Shafi Ahmed, Aspire councillor for Whitechapel ward, was voted in as the borough's speaker on May 25.

He will be supporting young people with autism during his year in post and will announce an official charity in due course.

He said: “I’m so proud to have been elected to serve as the borough’s first citizen and look forward to meeting people and organisations across Tower Hamlets in the year ahead.

"Despite the tough times that many of our residents are facing, we have to remember that we live in an amazing borough.

"I look forward to being able to shine a light on what makes Tower Hamlets such a great place to live.”

Cllr Harun Miah, who represents Shadwell ward, was elected as deputy speaker at the same meeting.

The borough's mayor Lutfur Rahman also announced the names of the nine councillors who will serve in his new cabinet.

They include deputy mayor Maium Talukdar, whose portfolio will be education and lifelong learning.

Cllr Saied Ahmed is leading on resources and the cost of living while Cllr Kabir Ahmed is cabinet member for regeneration, inclusive development and housebuilding.

Safer communities is the remit for Cllr Ohid Ahmed, with Cllr Kabir Hussain revealed as cabinet member for environment and the climate emergency and Cllr Gulam Kibria Choudhury leading on health, wellbeing and social care.

Other cabinet positions are filled by Cllr Abu Talha Chowdhury (jobs, skills and growth); Cllr Suluk Ahmed (equalities and social inclusion) and Cllr Iqbal Hossain (culture and recreation).

Mr Rahman said: “I’m delighted to confirm my new cabinet and deputy mayor and look forward to working alongside my executive team to deliver on the pledges we have made to the people of the borough.

"I would also like to congratulate our new speaker and deputy speaker on their election and I know that they will do a great job in representing Tower Hamlets across the borough and the wider world.”

It was the first full council meeting since Mr Rahman triumphed in the borough mayoral election last month.