Council approves one per cent council tax rise

Michael Cox

Published: 12:27 PM March 11, 2022
Mayor John Biggs... providing help 'where it is needed most'

Mayor John Biggs said the budget gave extra financial help to residents - Credit: Mike Brooke

Tower Hamlets Council approved a one per cent council tax rise to go towards adult social care.

Councillors voted through the 2022-23 budget proposals, which include the tax hike.

When the Greater London Authority precept is factored in, band D residents will pay an extra 83p per week.

The budget, which is balanced, includes £9.2million of savings previously approved by councillors.

But the plans included investment in areas such as waste and recycling services, adult social care, special educational needs services and community safety.

The borough's mayor John Biggs said: “As we continue our path through the pandemic, I know that many families are seriously worried about the cost of living crisis.

"At this stage the full impact on local people is still not known as residents face even greater hikes in food and energy costs, interest rates and National Insurance.

“That’s why our budget gives extra financial support for residents and continues to invest in crucial services for children and vulnerable adults, and other frontline services such as waste and recycling, housing and community safety.”

