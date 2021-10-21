Can you design a Christmas card for the mayor of Tower Hamlets?

Published: 4:29 PM October 21, 2021

It’s not too early to think about Christmas for schoolchildren who are being invited to design the mayor of Tower Hamlets’ 2021 seasonal greetings card.

John Biggs is looking for talented youngsters to create bright and colourful designs, like the winners from last year’s contest.

Mayor John Biggs - Credit: Mike Brooke

“We have creative youngsters we can rely on to come up with exciting designs,” he said. “They can spend some time during half-term working on a magical Christmas creation for our cards.”

Children who live in the East End or go to a Tower Hamlets school can submit ideas to feature on cards sent out by the mayor, his chief executive Will Tuckley and children's director James Thomas.

Designs would also go on the town hall’s communications, including website and social media.

The competition is for youngsters aged five to 11 and carries a prize of gift tokens for the winners

Entries must be in A5-size, landscape or portrait, and should be submitted by 4pm on Monday, November 8 alongside the entrant's name, age, contact phone number and school or home address.

They can be emailed as attachments to communications@towerhamlets.gov.uk with the subject line: “Mayor's Christmas card competition 2021."