Councillor ex-husband of MP Apsana Begum suspended by Labour Party

Published: 6:28 PM September 9, 2021

Tower Hamlets councillor Ehtasham Haque, also the ex-husband of Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum, has been suspended by the Labour party. - Credit: Kois Miah

Tower Hamlets councillor Ehtasham Haque has been suspended by the Labour party, it is understood.

Reasons behind the Blackwall and Cubitt Town ward councillor's suspension remain unclear, and when the Advertiser asked Cllr Haque, he said he was not "at liberty" to disclose his party status.

This comes after accusations he was "coercive and controlling" to his ex-wife, Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum, were made by her during her trial on three charges of housing fraud.

She was acquitted of all charges on July 30.

Labour List - a news website dedicated to that party's news, but which is independent of it - alleges this suspension follows a previous suspension and readmittance, but this newspaper could not corroborate that information.

Cllr Haque's suspension is pending an investigation.