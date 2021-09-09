News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Local Council

Councillor ex-husband of MP Apsana Begum suspended by Labour Party

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 6:28 PM September 9, 2021   
Councillor Ehtasham Haque

Tower Hamlets councillor Ehtasham Haque, also the ex-husband of Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum, has been suspended by the Labour party. - Credit: Kois Miah

Tower Hamlets councillor Ehtasham Haque has been suspended by the Labour party, it is understood. 

Reasons behind the Blackwall and Cubitt Town ward councillor's suspension remain unclear, and when the Advertiser asked Cllr Haque, he said he was not "at liberty" to disclose his party status.

This comes after accusations he was "coercive and controlling" to his ex-wife, Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum, were made by her during her trial on three charges of housing fraud.

She was acquitted of all charges on July 30.

Labour List - a news website dedicated to that party's news, but which is independent of it - alleges this suspension follows a previous suspension and readmittance, but this newspaper could not corroborate that information. 

Cllr Haque's suspension is pending an investigation. 

You may also want to watch:

Labour Party
Tower Hamlets Council
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

abba

Music

ABBA to stage first concerts in 40 years in east London

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Protesters blocking buses at Canary Wharf 'anti vax' protest

'Anti-vax' demo slammed by Tower Hamlets councillor for diverting police...

Mike Brooke

person
New ticket hall at Whitechapel leading to both Underground and Overground

Call made for revamped station's signs to be in both Bangla and English

Mike Brooke

person
cctv image

Crime

Appeal after elderly man punched on Central Line train

Jon King

Author Picture Icon