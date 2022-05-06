News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Live results from local elections 2022 in east London

East London Advertiser reporters

Published: 9:00 AM May 6, 2022
A polling station at Old Palace Primary School in Tower Hamlets

Follow the latest live updates from the east London counts as the results come in.

  • Polls opened on Thursday, May 5 at 7am and closed 10pm
  • Counts in Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Havering kicked off in the evening of May 5, with the winners set to be announced in the early hours of May 6. Newham and Tower Hamlets are starting in the day on Friday, with the results coming after that. 

Tower Hamlets wards

Bethnal Green East, Bethnal Green West, Blackwall and Cubitt Town, Bow East, Bow West, Bromley North, Bromley South, Canary Wharf, Island Gardens, Lansbury, Limehouse, Mile End, Poplar, Shadwell, Spitalfields and Banglatown, St Dunstans, Stepney Green , St Katharine's and Wapping, Weavers, Whitechapel

