Mayor says 'thank you' to Tower Hamlets Covid volunteers

Published: 6:38 PM July 2, 2021

Mayor John Biggs visits the vaccine centre set up at the Art Pavilion in Mile End Park to thank volunteers. - Credit: LBTH

Community volunteers have been thanked by the Mayor of Tower Hamlets before the nationwide Thank You Day on July 4.

John Biggs acknowledged those responding to the Covid emergency when he visited the Art Pavilion vaccination centre at Mile End Park on July 1.

“People give up their time to help their community since the start of the pandemic,” he said. “So I want to say thanks to volunteers like those I met at the pavilion helping people get their jabs.”

Thousands signed up to the Covid-19 volunteering hub run by Volunteer Centre Tower Hamlets.

Their roles included taking masks and other PPE to carers' homes, delivering shopping to the housebound, running community kitchens and helping out at foodbanks.

They also help the vaccine rollout in the biggest inoculation programme in NHS history.

Cath Bavage, head of the volunteer centre, said: “The pandemic has been challenging for everyone and our volunteers have been there since the very beginning and now through the recovery.”