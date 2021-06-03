News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Local Council

Renters' Charter gets five year extension

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 11:44 AM June 3, 2021   
Renters' Charter began in 2016 after a 12-month protest campaign by tenants who often faced eviction on a landlord's whim

Renters' Charter began in 2016 after a 12-month protest campaign by tenants. - Credit: Mike Brooke

A charter which protects renters against East End rogue landlords will be in place for another five years.

The landlord licensing register set up in 2016 covering Whitechapel, Spitalfields and parts of Bethnal Green is being extended to 2026 by Tower Hamlets Council.

The decision was approved by the mayor and his cabinet this week after public consultations.

The scheme covers all private renting in areas with high volumes of tenant properties, mainly along the City Fringe.

Mayor John Biggs... plans to lobby Downing Street to extend landlord licensing  over whole East End.

Mayor John Biggs plans to lobby Downing Street to extend landlord licensing over the whole borough. - Credit: Mike Brooke

“We are using our powers to protect renters,” mayor John Biggs said. “But we want the government to let us do even more so we can extend the scheme to stick up for the rights of renters across the whole borough. We’ll keep lobbying the government on this.” 

You may also want to watch:

The current licensing scheme running since October 2016 puts a legal duty on landlords and managing agents to register their properties.  

The town hall now wants to run it more widely to include areas like Shadwell, Limehouse, Poplar, Bow and the Isle of Dogs in order to tip the balance towards tenants.


The Renters' Charter also protects tenants from eviction if the landlord has not applied for a licence, while current licences need to be renewed when they expire. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police search park in Poplar after report of stabbing
  2. 2 Guilty: Men convicted over supply of handguns and ammunition
  3. 3 Wapping garages-to-homes build to be named after victim of racist murder
  1. 4 New basketball court splashes colour on drab Canary Wharf
  2. 5 Rescue mission to save East End's oldest synagogue after Covid
  3. 6 Boy, 15, chased and stabbed on Isle of Dogs
  4. 7 How to free your home of rats in 5 easy steps
  5. 8 Mayor John Biggs: Supporting the borough to recover
  6. 9 Customers told Nationwide is to close Bow branch
  7. 10 Jailed: East End teacher who appeared on The Voice found pupils 'really cute'

Cllr Eve McQuillan said: “We’re clear that we’re on the side of tenants and want to see reforms in private renting to reset the balance between landlords and renters.

"Too many landlords still fail in their obligations to tenants. Landlord licensing has been a game changer.” 

Town hall protest in 2015 led to landlord licensing a year later that's now being extended 5 years

A town hall protest in 2015 before landlord licensing was introduced in parts of Tower Hamlets a year later. - Credit: Mike Brooke/stockshot

The scheme especially targets rogue landlords who inflict evictions on a whim if tenants complain about poor or dangerous housing conditions.

It also puts pressure on landlords to make improvements to living standards. 

The council is promising tougher measures like fining landlords who fail to license their properties and to enforce "effective management"  to stop anti-social activity and take action if they fail to maintain properties to a good standard.


The authority has recovered £320,000 so far in rent repayment orders for tenants where landlords have failed to license their properties. 

Housing
Tower Hamlets Council
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic cam of the Limehouse Tunnel and Butcher Row junction

Travel

Limehouse Link Tunnel closure causing traffic chaos and A13 delays

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
This used to be a lock-up garage... now home to a family from the housing waiting list.

Housing

Old garages turned into flats to ease Tower Hamlets waiting list

Mike Brooke

person
Halima Begum... returning to Brick Lane where she grew up, now facing working class exodus from 'gentrification'. 

Working classes 'being pushed out by East End's gentrification'

Mike Brooke

person
The pedestrian crossing on the A61 Penistone Road in Sheffield, where Leslie Bingham, 73, died when

Travel

East London pedestrian crossing signals to stay green unless cars approach

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus