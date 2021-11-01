News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Local Council

£9m boost to give Whitechapel a master makeover

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 9:31 AM November 1, 2021
The Whitechapel Road to get top makeover

The Whitechapel Road to get top makeover - Credit: Archant

A £9million government windfall has been won to regenerate Whitechapel Road ready for London’s new Elizabeth line.  

It is being used to spruce up the street market outside Whitechapel station to meet the transformation that’s about to hit the East End with Crossrail’s project completed next year. 

Today's street market down Whitechapel Road

Today's street market down Whitechapel Road - Credit: Luke O'Donovan

That’s followed by Tower Hamlets Council’s new town hall complex on the old London Hospital site and a new shopping precinct drawn up in the Whitechapel Masterplan.  

Money has been found for public works like improving pavements, street lighting and more greenery after the local authority successfully applied jointly with TfL for £9,300,000 Whitehall “investment funding”. 

More modern market stalls are on the cards with better facilities for managing market waste that ends up as litter every day. There’s also cash for essential repairs to shop fronts as well. 

You may also want to watch:

“This is a welcome investment,” mayor John Biggs said. “It will go towards the improvements needed to the Whitechapel Road to make it more accessible and boost local businesses.” 

Whitechapel Market greengrocery stall

Whitechapel Market greengrocery stall - Credit: Mike Brooke

The successful bid for a slice of Whitehall’s “levelling up” fund follows months of hard lobbying. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London
  2. 2 'I refuse to suffer in silence' says councillor getting threats on WhatsApp
  3. 3 Second arrest after cemetery killing in Mile End
  1. 4 Isle of Dogs man who murdered teenager at Crossharbour DLR sentenced to 27 years
  2. 5 Roadworks and rail disruptions to avoid in east London this week
  3. 6 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
  4. 7 Pandemic hero helping Docklands IRA victims' families is struck by Covid
  5. 8 Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End
  6. 9 Has your bike been stolen? Police raid recovers 20 machines
  7. 10 New footbridge at Canary Wharf delayed — despite cash in the bank

TfL’s commercial development director Graeme Craig said: “Whitechapel station has already seen a significant transformation reopening the station entrance. The area will benefit more when the Elizabeth line opens next year.”

Street improvements outside stretch from the traffic-lights at New Road and Vallance Road to the junction with Cambridge Heath Road and Sydney Street, Whitechapel station one side and the planned new town hall on the other.  

Future town hall in Whitechapel's converted old London Hospital

Future town hall in Whitechapel's converted old London Hospital - Credit: LBTH

Plans to reboot Whitechapel have been around for a decade which developed into a strategic masterplan by 2014 with a new civic hub, public open spaces, 3,500 new homes and 5,000 jobs. 

Cllr Rabina Khan said at the time: “We want to make sure Whitechapel is a thriving community by 2025.” 

The masterplan included a total make-over for the Whitechapel Road with trees lining the busy A11 thoroughfare. 

Quarter-mile stretch of planned street improvements

Quarter-mile stretch of planned street improvements - Credit: LBTH

Whitechapel News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harbord Square development at Wood Wharf

Housing News

Luxury Canary Wharf flats going for lower rent set by the council

Mike Brooke

person
Mile End Community Project's Nurull Islam

Metropolitan Police

Stolen bikes being recycled in Mile End by police

Mike Brooke

person
a model holds a knife

Knife Crime

Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London

Daniel Gayne

person
Justin... victim of false ad for a bedsit 

Housing News

Fines totalling £361k handed to East End landlords and agents

Mike Brooke

person