Wayne snaps images of Lockdown London — and not a soul in sight

Where's everyone gone? Deserted Tower Bridge during Lockdown. Picture: Wayne Howse Wayne Howse

You would not have believed the streets of London could ever be so empty and deserted in the middle of the day.

Just five minutes from Aldgate... The Bank and Royal Exchange desolate in the middle of the normally-busy rush-hour. Picture: Wayne Howse Just five minutes from Aldgate... The Bank and Royal Exchange desolate in the middle of the normally-busy rush-hour. Picture: Wayne Howse

But the Covid pandemic changed all that with normally-packed tourist places like Tower Bridge and the Tower of London deserted by humanity as we all went into lockdown.

Everyone, that is, except photographer Wayne Howes who ventured out with his camera capturing the emptiness for posterity.

No traffic, pedestrians, shoppers, tourists, cyclists, workers. No kids on the streets.

Wayne has caught this weird moment in our history in his new book, London in Lockdown, with 50 pages of emptiness showing the eerie sights around Tower Hill, The City and even the normally thronging West End.

Even the the Millennium footbridge and the magestic St Paul's are without a soul in sight. Picture: Wayne Howse Even the the Millennium footbridge and the magestic St Paul's are without a soul in sight. Picture: Wayne Howse

“The scenes were almost post-apocalyptic,” Wayne recalls. “I spent days between assignments walking through streets and not meeting a single soul.

“Everything was silent. I knew I had to capture it as a ‘time capsule’ of the pandemic.”

What shocked Wayne was how many large spaces there are which are normally packed with people and traffic.

“The City seemed so sprawling and dominating without anyone else around,” he realised. “That’s the feeling I wanted to capture.”

That's more like it... Normally busy Tower Bridge approach before Lockdown. Picture: Google That's more like it... Normally busy Tower Bridge approach before Lockdown. Picture: Google

His London in Lockdown was funded through a Kickstarter campaign to get 100 backers meeting costs for the initial print run.

But Wayne is hoping it becomes “a beacon of history” for future generations.