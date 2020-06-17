Search

Ready in the East End for trade to recover after lockdown ‘because I’m a Londoner’

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 June 2020

Life getting back to normal out shopping... even having to wear a face mask. Picture: London Alliance

Life getting back to normal out shopping... even having to wear a face mask. Picture: London Alliance

London Alliance

Moves to get life back on its feet and build consumer confidence have started with a campaign to kickstart London’s lockdown economy.

East End is on the map... Trades Guild's Adam Dants shows Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs at 2018 Spitalfields Market event how to find them. Picture: Jeremy FreedmanEast End is on the map... Trades Guild's Adam Dants shows Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs at 2018 Spitalfields Market event how to find them. Picture: Jeremy Freedman

An alliance of 100 major businesses, manufacturers, culture organisations and local authorities has been set up under the banner “Because I’m a Londoner”.

Its aim is to inspire large brands, small firms and the public to get together and reboot what London is all about — while taking a leaf out of the East End managing to survive in the world of big business.

“We’ve overcome big challenges in the past and will do so again,” campaign organiser Laura Citron assures. “This is London at its best, supporting each other and restoring consumer confidence.”

The campaign aims to inspire people to explore their own areas and support local businesses after the lockdown is lifted.

Shop local... that's the message from East End Trades Guild to help reboot London's economy after lockdown. Picture: Jeremy FreedmanShop local... that's the message from East End Trades Guild to help reboot London's economy after lockdown. Picture: Jeremy Freedman

One key area getting ready is east Lonon, where the well-established East End Trades Guild has been leading the move back to local high streets since it was set up a decade ago.

Now London Councils, the body representing The City all 32 London boroughs, is taking that ethos right across the metropolis, backed by the mayor of London.

Its executive member for business, Cllr Clare Coghill, said: “Many companies have been dealt a blow in the pandemic. But we have a real opportunity to make a difference by supporting local traders as we emerge from lockdown.”

Businesses can join the London Alliance by downloading free-to-use marketing assets and start networking with the #BecauseImALondoner hashtag to help make London “a global magnet for talent and investment”.

The folk who keep your local high street thriving and the coner convenience shops in business... 2012 launch of East End Trades Guild. Picture: Jeremy FreedmanThe folk who keep your local high street thriving and the coner convenience shops in business... 2012 launch of East End Trades Guild. Picture: Jeremy Freedman

The hashtag banner comes from the traditional cockney ballad Maybe It’s Because I’m a Londoner.

So the move to help local businesses is right up our street with the East End’s own trades guild, formed by small firms getting together to fend off encroachment from chain stores and big developers pushing up rents and rates that threatened to hang traditional traders out to dry.

The guild runs regular promotions like the annual Small Business Saturday in the run-up to Christmas, taking over Spitalfields Market for a day.

Now City Hall is recognising their value to London and is promoting the traditional high street as a way to regain people’s confidence after lockdown.

