Airport staff help out as part of Christmas volunteering initiative

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 December 2018

Airport worker Camille Andrews volunteering at Core Landscapes. Picture: London City Airport

Airport worker Camille Andrews volunteering at Core Landscapes. Picture: London City Airport

London City Airport

Staff at London City Airport have volunteered at community organisations as part of a festive initiative.

The 12 days of giving scheme saw 35 staff give up a total of 280 hours - more than 11 and a half days - throughout December.

The final hours will be completed this weekend at an event for homeless people in Plaistow, which will see guests treated to a festive breakfast, a carol service and a traditional Christmas dinner.

Staff have turned their hands to gardening at Tower Hamlets organisations Core Landscapes and Stepney City Farm, while also helping out at Redbridge Foodbank and Ascencion Church in the Royal Docks.

Community relations ambassador Aaron Uthman said: “It’s especially rewarding during the festive season to give back and support the important work all these amazing organisations are doing.

