What a cracker! Christmas Ice rink opens at City Island to Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite

Ice rink at London City Island, near Canary Wharf, evenings until December 22. Picture: London City Island City Island

The newest winter ice rink opened in east London with a four-day craft market to the music of Tchaikovsky's classic Nutcracker ballet suite.

Nutcracker performed on the opening night of the ice-rink by English National Ballet's Sinfonietta orchestra. Picture: London City Island Nutcracker performed on the opening night of the ice-rink by English National Ballet's Sinfonietta orchestra. Picture: London City Island

The music at the opening evening of City Island's rink near Canary Wharf was performed live by the small Sinfonietta orchestra of the English National Ballet which moved its headquarters to the massive development in September.

The Christmas ice-rink at Hopewell Square runs until December 22 with 45-minute sessions into the evening, under the glistening lights of the City Island tower blocks of the complex dubbed "the Manhattan of east London", opened in the absence of the one usually staged at Canary Wharf.

A four-day artisan Christmas market was also opened up for last-minute Christmas shopping which ran until Sunday evening with its locally-sourced food, drink and gifts as well as Christmas trees, along with craft workshops.

A Nutcracker-themed pre-skating dance warm-up is being held English National Ballet dancers this coming on Thursday, December 19, for all levels and ages, in their new headquarters from 6.30 to 7.15pm.