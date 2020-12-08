Search

Advanced search

Language school among five winners from borough in London Faith and Belief Community Awards

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 December 2020

Babel's Blessing advanced English for speakers of other languages graduates. Picture: The Faith & Belief Forum

Babel's Blessing advanced English for speakers of other languages graduates. Picture: The Faith & Belief Forum

Archant

A grassroots language school was among five groups in the borough to be recognised for contributions to the community.

The people of colour team at London Buddhist Centre. Picture: The Faith & Belief ForumThe people of colour team at London Buddhist Centre. Picture: The Faith & Belief Forum

Babels’ Blessing were winners in the interfaith relations category at the 2020 London Faith & Belief Community Awards, presented in a virtual ceremony on November 30.

You may also want to watch:

First Love Foundation, Association of Black Humanists, Naz and Matt Foundation project #OutAndProudParentsDay and the London Buddhist Centre’s people of colour team were also among 40 award recipients.

Run by the Faith and Belief Forum, the awards celebrate unsung heroes in the community and this year also recognised those who have responded to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Babel’s Blessing said: “We are thrilled that our work has been recognised and we want to use this platform to highlight the need for free and accessible English classes for migrants.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

England to host Australia, South Africa in 2021

England's Eddie Jones before the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium

Language school among five winners from borough in London Faith and Belief Community Awards

Babel's Blessing advanced English for speakers of other languages graduates. Picture: The Faith & Belief Forum

Leyton Orient crash out of the EFL Trophy with Bristol Rovers defeat on fans return

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

It’s never been so crucial to look after your mental health – help is available

Taking care of your mental as well as physical health has never been more vital Picture: stock.adobe.com

Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum denies fraud allegations in court

Apsana Begum. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA