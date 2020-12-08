Language school among five winners from borough in London Faith and Belief Community Awards

Babel's Blessing advanced English for speakers of other languages graduates. Picture: The Faith & Belief Forum Archant

A grassroots language school was among five groups in the borough to be recognised for contributions to the community.

The people of colour team at London Buddhist Centre. Picture: The Faith & Belief Forum The people of colour team at London Buddhist Centre. Picture: The Faith & Belief Forum

Babels’ Blessing were winners in the interfaith relations category at the 2020 London Faith & Belief Community Awards, presented in a virtual ceremony on November 30.

First Love Foundation, Association of Black Humanists, Naz and Matt Foundation project #OutAndProudParentsDay and the London Buddhist Centre’s people of colour team were also among 40 award recipients.

Run by the Faith and Belief Forum, the awards celebrate unsung heroes in the community and this year also recognised those who have responded to the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Babel’s Blessing said: “We are thrilled that our work has been recognised and we want to use this platform to highlight the need for free and accessible English classes for migrants.”