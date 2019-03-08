Search

Westferry training programme gives women skills needed to access jobs in hospitality sector

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 November 2019

Graduates of the London Training Centre programme sponsored by Rockwell.

Graduates of the London Training Centre programme sponsored by Rockwell. Picture: Teofil Rewers

A skills training partnership designed to provide residents with access to jobs in the hospitality sector has celebrated its first graduates.

Kaniz Fatema is presented her cerficate by Rockwell found Donal Mulryan and speaker of Tower Hamlets Council Victoria Obaze. Picture: Teofil RewersKaniz Fatema is presented her cerficate by Rockwell found Donal Mulryan and speaker of Tower Hamlets Council Victoria Obaze. Picture: Teofil Rewers

Twenty women obtained level 2 qualifications during the intensive two-month Westferry training and employment programme through the London Training Centre in Shadwell, supported by mixed-use property developer Rockwell.

They achieved qualifications in a range of skill sets including health and safety, customer service, child and young people safeguarding, CV writing, interview techniques and motivational speaking.

The trainees were presented with certificates at an awards ceremony at the town hall on Monday, November 4.

London Training Centre managing director Abdul Hoque Habib said: "This is a special occasion for all of the women who have, through hard work and determination, gained vital qualifications.

Graduates of the training programme with representatives from London training Centre, Tower Hamlets Council and Rockwell. Picture: Teofil RewersGraduates of the training programme with representatives from London training Centre, Tower Hamlets Council and Rockwell. Picture: Teofil Rewers

"I like to thank Rockwell for the passion and leadership they have shown in going above and beyond to ensure that local people are supported in their search for jobs and training."

Rockwell began working with the centre on a skills training partnership whilst progressing its planning application for a 400-key hotel and 66-home development at 82 West India Dock Road, next to Westferry DLR station, in Limehouse.

The development was approved by the council in October 2018 with construction due to begin soon.

Rockwell board director and head of planning and development Jonathan Manns said: "We're committed to ensuring that it's the local community who benefit most from investment in their neighbourhood.

"This means recognising that some people face real challenges in terms of access to opportunities.

"With the help of the London Training Centre we've sought to overcome these challenges and it's been so successful that we're now rolling it out across our other projects."

Tailored to flexible learning, the course allows participants to balance the demands of day to day life with their training.

Rockwell founder Donal Mulryan said: "We are exceptionally proud of this training programme and the opportunities it unlocks for those who have taken part.

"It's important to me that every development we undertake has a positive and meaningful legacy for the local community.

"I am eager to ensure that as many people as possible have access to the opportunities which exist in this fantastic borough."

