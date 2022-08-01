Bow's Lotte Wubben-Moy part of England's Euro 2022 winning squad

Bow-born Lotte Wubben-Moy was among the Lionesses squad that roared to Euro 2022 glory against Germany.

The 23-year-old defender, who plays her club football for Arsenal, was part of England head coach Sarina Wiegman's 23-player roster for the tournament.

Wubben-Moy, who had to leave the camp earlier in the competition due to a positive Covid test, was an unused substitute during the final.

The Lionesses' 2-1 win on Sunday (July 31) was England's first major tournament success at senior level since 1966.

Fellow Londoner Chloe Kelly's extra-time winner secured the trophy in front of more than 87,000 fans at Wembley.

Wubben-Moy joined the rest of the squad in a celebration event in Trafalgar Square today (August 1).

Her debut for the Gunners came in 2015 before moving to play college soccer in the United States with North Carolina Tar Heels in 2017.

She returned to Arsenal in 2020 and has won eight caps for her country.