News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Bow's Lotte Wubben-Moy part of England's Euro 2022 winning squad

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 5:40 PM August 1, 2022
England goalkeeper Mary Earps and Lotte Wubben-Moy celebrate victory over Germany in the UEFA Women'

Lotte Wubben-Moy celebrates Euro 2022 glory with goalkeeper Mary Earps - Credit: PA

Bow-born Lotte Wubben-Moy was among the Lionesses squad that roared to Euro 2022 glory against Germany.

The 23-year-old defender, who plays her club football for Arsenal, was part of England head coach Sarina Wiegman's 23-player roster for the tournament.

Wubben-Moy, who had to leave the camp earlier in the competition due to a positive Covid test, was an unused substitute during the final.

The Lionesses' 2-1 win on Sunday (July 31) was England's first major tournament success at senior level since 1966.

Fellow Londoner Chloe Kelly's extra-time winner secured the trophy in front of more than 87,000 fans at Wembley.

Wubben-Moy joined the rest of the squad in a celebration event in Trafalgar Square today (August 1).

Her debut for the Gunners came in 2015 before moving to play college soccer in the United States with North Carolina Tar Heels in 2017.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man convicted of stabbing Mohamed Ensser to death on Isle of Dogs
  2. 2 Jailed: Eight east London offenders locked up in July
  3. 3 E-scooter rider named and man arrested over fatal Canary Wharf crash
  1. 4 Bow's Lotte Wubben-Moy part of England's Euro 2022 winning squad
  2. 5 Top Hackney cop moves on to get the force out of special measures
  3. 6 'Large' cannabis factory discovered in former police station
  4. 7 Two more child strip-search cases under investigation by police watchdog
  5. 8 12-year-old boy stabbed in Poplar
  6. 9 'I pity them': Mother slams 'baby boy's' killers as they are jailed for life
  7. 10 Appeal: Victims feel 'extremely vulnerable' after bus sexual assaults

She returned to Arsenal in 2020 and has won eight caps for her country.

Football
Tower Hamlets News

Don't Miss

Manilla Street

Metropolitan Police

E-scooter rider dies after 'fail to stop' collision in Canary Wharf

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Undated family handout file photo of Archie Battersbee. A judge is preparing to deliver a ruling on

Royal London Hospital

Archie Battersbee case: Family set to appeal to European court

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 20/10/20 of staff on a hospital ward. NHS trusts are struggling to improve performa

Health Care

Extension of east London hospitals among proposals in new consultation

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Doncaster Way, Upminster

Court Watch

Upminster man killed by hedge-trimmer in tragic gardening accident

Charles Thomson

person