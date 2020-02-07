Celebrate love with a night of comedy, music, spoken word and dance in Shoreditch this Valentine's Day
PUBLISHED: 07:00 10 February 2020
Archant
Celebrate Valentine's Day in unique style with a night of games, comedy, music, spoken word, dance performances and plenty of audience participation in Shoreditch.
Improvised comedy show ACTing Up star Ashley J hosts Lovers & Friends at Rich Mix theatre, Bethnal Green Road from 7.30pm this Friday, February 14.
The headline act is the world premiere of a father and son dance duet by Kenrick 'H20' Sandy MBE and Kenyah Sandy.
The night will also feature music from Monochrome, clever and thought-provoking spoken word artist Fury WD, and the soulful sounds of Toni Tones.
DJ B-Radz and Ashley J will also be providing music, improv games and a fun competition for any singletons in the audience.
Ashley J said: "Lovers & Friends celebrates all types of love: romantic, platonic, and the fantastic."
An afterparty and jam session, featuring DJs Sterling Reigns and Marcus Damon, will follow from 10pm.
Visit richmix.org.uk/events/lovers-and-friends/ for more information and tickets.