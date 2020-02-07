Celebrate love with a night of comedy, music, spoken word and dance in Shoreditch this Valentine's Day

Ashley J presents Lovers & Friends at Rich Mix this Valentine's Day. Picture: Rich Mix Archant

Celebrate Valentine's Day in unique style with a night of games, comedy, music, spoken word, dance performances and plenty of audience participation in Shoreditch.

Improvised comedy show ACTing Up star Ashley J hosts Lovers & Friends at Rich Mix theatre, Bethnal Green Road from 7.30pm this Friday, February 14.

The headline act is the world premiere of a father and son dance duet by Kenrick 'H20' Sandy MBE and Kenyah Sandy.

The night will also feature music from Monochrome, clever and thought-provoking spoken word artist Fury WD, and the soulful sounds of Toni Tones.

DJ B-Radz and Ashley J will also be providing music, improv games and a fun competition for any singletons in the audience.

Ashley J said: "Lovers & Friends celebrates all types of love: romantic, platonic, and the fantastic."

An afterparty and jam session, featuring DJs Sterling Reigns and Marcus Damon, will follow from 10pm.

Visit richmix.org.uk/events/lovers-and-friends/ for more information and tickets.