'She's quite sassy': Bow chihuahua makes it to final of London Dog Week fashion show thanks to Instagram competition victory

Luna the chihuah has made it through to the final of London Dog Week's fashion show. Picture: Sarah Whitton Archant

A chihuahua with "attitude" is preparing to wow the judges after getting through to the final of a doggy fashion show.

Luna has modelled for Furdrobe and has a wardrobe crammed full of dresses, bows and outfits. Picture: Sarah Whitton Luna has modelled for Furdrobe and has a wardrobe crammed full of dresses, bows and outfits. Picture: Sarah Whitton

One-year-old Luna was crowned Miss Isle of Dogs 2019 and now wants to get her paws on the top prize at the London Dog Week fashion show in March after being voted through to the last round by Instagram admirers.

Owner Sarah Whitton, of Roman Road, Bow, said: "I'm really proud of her. She's a gorgeous puppy though she's quite sassy and has a bit of attitude, probably because she's so tiny."

Luna has 6,000 followers on Instagram. Picture: Sarah Whitton Luna has 6,000 followers on Instagram. Picture: Sarah Whitton

Luna is not stranger to modelling, having promoted brands including Furdrobe which sells luxury bow ties and dresses. She has 6,000 Instagram followers.

The one-year old's favourite spot for walkies is Victoria Park. Picture: Sarah Whitton The one-year old's favourite spot for walkies is Victoria Park. Picture: Sarah Whitton

"She especially likes to wear her bows with crystals on. She's a bit of a princess," Sarah said.

And the pampered pooch is practising her runway walk at her favourite spot, Victoria Park, in readiness for her London Dog Week debut.

You can follow Luna on Instagram @luna_chihuahua_princess or on Twitter @lunaprincess