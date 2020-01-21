'She's quite sassy': Bow chihuahua makes it to final of London Dog Week fashion show thanks to Instagram competition victory
PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 January 2020
Archant
A chihuahua with "attitude" is preparing to wow the judges after getting through to the final of a doggy fashion show.
One-year-old Luna was crowned Miss Isle of Dogs 2019 and now wants to get her paws on the top prize at the London Dog Week fashion show in March after being voted through to the last round by Instagram admirers.
Owner Sarah Whitton, of Roman Road, Bow, said: "I'm really proud of her. She's a gorgeous puppy though she's quite sassy and has a bit of attitude, probably because she's so tiny."
You may also want to watch:
Luna is not stranger to modelling, having promoted brands including Furdrobe which sells luxury bow ties and dresses. She has 6,000 Instagram followers.
"She especially likes to wear her bows with crystals on. She's a bit of a princess," Sarah said.
And the pampered pooch is practising her runway walk at her favourite spot, Victoria Park, in readiness for her London Dog Week debut.
You can follow Luna on Instagram @luna_chihuahua_princess or on Twitter @lunaprincess