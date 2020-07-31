Search

Advanced search

‘Smart motorway’ warning: Injured student relives horror of M1 crash when his pal died sitting next to him

PUBLISHED: 15:00 31 July 2020

Mohammed Bhaimia... three weeks in hospital after devastating M1 'smart motorway' crash that killed his pal. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Mohammed Bhaimia... three weeks in hospital after devastating M1 'smart motorway' crash that killed his pal. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Irwin Mitchell

Student Mohammed Bhaimia who was nearly killed in a crash in which his friend died is warning this week about the dangers of so-called ‘smart motorways’.

Mohammed today, seven months on... Mohammed today, seven months on... "Coming to terms with physical and psychological impact has been difficult." Picture: Irwin Mitchell

The 20-year-old from Shoreditch is still recovering from serious fractures and lung and liver damage seven months after a lorry ploughed into the back of a people carrier in which the pals were passengers.

He was in a Kia when it broke down on the M1 near Dunstable on the hard shoulder which was being used as an active lane for traffic.

His friend Zahir Ahmed was killed and three others were also badly injured.

“The accident and waking up in hospital is all a blur,” Mohammed said. “I didn’t remember much in the first few days after the crash because I was sedated.

Mohammed undergoing therapy months after M1 horror crash. Picture: Irwin MitchellMohammed undergoing therapy months after M1 horror crash. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

“The last few months has been incredibly difficult coming to terms with the physical and psychological impact.”

The accountancy student had a broken right femur and two left arm fractures, one from the shoulder to elbow and the other from his wrist to his elbow. He also had a broken collarbone, fractured rib as well as a bruised lung and liver and spent three weeks in hospital undergoing several operations.

Mohammed has since instructed lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help get the specialist rehabilitation he needs. The lawyers have begun civil case against the lorry driver’s insurers.

Serious injury lawyer Darshana Patel said: “The number of fatalities on ‘smart motorways’ is a major cause for concern. Their safety has been called into question by this terrible incident which claimed the life a bright and promising man and significantly impacted the lives of four friends.”

Mohammed Bhaimia seen travelling before the M1 crash that killed his friend sitting next to him. Picture: Irwin MitchellMohammed Bhaimia seen travelling before the M1 crash that killed his friend sitting next to him. Picture: Irwin Mitchell

Mohammed and his pals had been returning from representing Middlesex University in a pool tournament in Birmingham when the crash happened on the southbound M1 on December 1. The stretch of road is classed as a “dynamic hard shoulder running motorway”.

He has also been forced to give up a part-time job he had at an accountancy firm while having to catch up on his studies.

Mohammed recalled: “I was studying hard and had an ideal job at the accountancy firm where I was gaining experience, but have had to give that up.

“I was way behind in my studies, but somehow managed to catch up and pass which I’m really proud of.

“I just hope that by speaking out people realise how dangerous ‘smart motorways’ can be. I wouldn’t want others to go through what me and my friends have.”

The Kia lost power and came to a stop close to the hard shoulder which was being used as an active lane. The driver managed to get started and re-join the traffic flow, but lost power again and came to a halt on what would have been the hard shoulder on a conventional motorway when the lorry ploughed into the back, details given by crash investigators to Luton Crown Court revealed.

The lorry driver, a 65-year-old from Poland, was jailed for four years and eight months for causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury, according to the lawyers.

Irwin Mitchell is also representing Claire Mercer, whose 44-year-old husband Jason and another man died in a similar crash to Mohammed’s on a stretch of M1 also used as a smart motorway near Sheffield. Mrs Mercer is calling for the government to scrap smart motorways and plans a judicial review into their use.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Child in critical but stable condition after falling from block of flats in Poplar

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Tower Bridge brought to grinding halt by minicab drivers’ mass protest over Congestion Charge

Blocking Tower Bridge... minicab drivers protest at Congestion Charge that's putting them out of business. Picture: IWUGB

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Covid cash crisis delaying Tower Hamlets’ Council’s ‘Liveable Streets’ road closure programme

Delayed by Covid funding emergency... Roman Road, one of 17 Tower Hamlets Council traffic ban schemes. Picture: LBTH

‘I appeal to cyclist to come forward’ pleads sister of Peter McCombie after Bow Road fatality

Pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, who died in hospital after cycle incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Child in critical but stable condition after falling from block of flats in Poplar

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Tower Bridge brought to grinding halt by minicab drivers’ mass protest over Congestion Charge

Blocking Tower Bridge... minicab drivers protest at Congestion Charge that's putting them out of business. Picture: IWUGB

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Covid cash crisis delaying Tower Hamlets’ Council’s ‘Liveable Streets’ road closure programme

Delayed by Covid funding emergency... Roman Road, one of 17 Tower Hamlets Council traffic ban schemes. Picture: LBTH

‘I appeal to cyclist to come forward’ pleads sister of Peter McCombie after Bow Road fatality

Pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, who died in hospital after cycle incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Gameplan for growth delivers for female football

The Gameplan for Growth was published as a formal strategy for the development of women’s and girls’ football in England

Online football coaching resource proving popular

A wide range of football coaching content is being shared online in The FA’s ‘Boot Room’

Essex captain Westley welcomes start of Bob Willis Trophy

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex against Somerset at Taunton (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus quiz: How well do you know the social distancing rules?

Pubs started reopening in early July. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

‘Smart motorway’ warning: Injured student relives horror of M1 crash when his pal died sitting next to him

Mohammed Bhaimia... three weeks in hospital after devastating M1 'smart motorway' crash that killed his pal. Picture: Irwin Mitchell