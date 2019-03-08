‘Made London’ craft fare makes it to Canary Wharf for 3rd year with 100 top designers

Lynn Foster... among the top 100 artisans at the 3rd 'Made London' craft fare opening today. Picture: CWG CWG

A design fare with 100 top artists and craftsfolk returns to Canary Wharf today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brett Payne... taking part at Canary Wharf's 'Made London' craft fair. Picture: CWG Brett Payne... taking part at Canary Wharf's 'Made London' craft fair. Picture: CWG

Creations on show at the ‘Made London’ craft fare span a range from decorations, furnishings and jewellery, with items fashioned from ceramics, textiles, woods, leathers and silvers.

“The craftmanship on display is exceptional,” Canary Wharf Group’s Lucie Moore promises. “Each designer is showing a wide selection of exquisite works.”

The fair returns to the Docklands business and shopping centre for its third year with items by some of the UK and Europe’s leading makers.

These include hand-rolled abstract glassware by British designer Lynne Foster and jewellery by French Marion LeBoutillier who creates Wabi-sabi Japanese-inspired pieces by moulding shapes in a special wax before casting in silver to finish. Rebecca Joselyn is also returning with her renowned silverware.

.Eileen-Gatt... one of the artisans staging the four-day craft fair at East Wintergarden till Sunday. Picture: CWG .Eileen-Gatt... one of the artisans staging the four-day craft fair at East Wintergarden till Sunday. Picture: CWG

The fair includes designs from Margo Selby, whose contemporary textile designs are constructed with a specialist touch from a team of artisan weavers, each one inspired by her vision and style.

The ‘Made London’ fair opens 11am at Canary Wharf’s East Wintergarden and runs till Sunday.