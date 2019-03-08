Sky at Night star Maggie tells Bow schoolgirls that Space is no frontier to ambition

TV space scientist Maggie who had dyslexia as a child tells Central Foundation pupils to aim high. Picture: Central Foundation Central Foundation

Space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock has told girls from Central Foundation School in Bow to "have a dream and aim high" like she did as a child.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The achievements of Neil Armstrong landing on the moon in 1969 captured her imagination and her drive to "get out there into space".

The Sky at Night TV presenter showed the youngsters that it was possible to achieve her own ambition, despite struggling with dyslexia at school and in her career.

She went on to get four A-levels in the sciences, a degree in physics and has since met the head of the US space agency NASA.

Her talk was aimed at firing up the pupils' ambitions. The 30 youngsters from Central Foundation were taking part in commemorations for the 50th anniversary of the moon landings, as part of a fortnight of "inspirational talks" by leading women in society marking the 400th anniversary of Edward Alleyn charitable foundation.