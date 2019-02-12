What’s in a name? Magic Me charity runs workshops on names women give themselves

Magic Me

Workshops exploring the names women and girls give themselves are being held during International Women’s Week by east London’s Magic Me inter-generation charity.

Making their 'declaration' with names that feel good. Picture: Magic Me

They bring together pupils from Mulberry School for Girls in Stepney and older women from the community.

“We are sharing stories of times when we’ve felt powerful,” Magic Me’s Catherine Connell revealed. “The programme is shaped by the experiences brought by the women in the workshop group. The direction of the project develops in response to what feels important to them.”

Bookings are now open to women or girls over seven for the two free workshops with theatre-maker Sue Mayo and visual artist Mia Harris, where those taking part make their own statement of the names that make them feel good.

The first is tomorrow at Bethnal Green’s Rich Mix arts centre in Bethnal Green Road, booked through Rich Mix website. The second is the following Sunday, March 10, at the Poplar Union in Cotall Street, booked through the Poplar Union website.

A public ‘sharing of the work’ is also planned, open to anyone, at Poplar Union on April 2, starting 6.30pm.

Magic Me has been running women’s projects for 15 years and inter-generation projects for 30 years. Its Arts and Ages programme brings primary schoolchildren together with pensioners on creative projects. Its ground-breaking Cocktails in Care Homes programme deals with isolation and loneliness where volunteers host parties in 15 care homes with 400 residents.