1,000 families in Mile End dig in to tackle social isolation on their estate

Volunteers on the Malmesbury Estate turning a patch of open space into a green haven. Picture: Malmesbury Residents' Association Malmesbury Residents' Assoc

A community garden project is being used on a housing estate in Mile End to tackle anti-social behaviour and social isolation while creating a wildlife haven at the same time.

A thousand plants are being put in to turn Tom Thumb's Arch pavement into a green walkway. Picture: Malmesbury Residents' Association A thousand plants are being put in to turn Tom Thumb's Arch pavement into a green walkway. Picture: Malmesbury Residents' Association

The project is being carried out by the 1,000 householders on the Malmesbury Estate off Bow Road.

"We're determined to transform the shared spaces on the estate," Malmesbury Residents' Association's chairman James Clark said.

"These spaces are mainly covered by grass and tarmac which we are turning into green havens for wildlife to reduce social isolation and anti-social behaviour."

The families have been working on two sites in Malmesbury Road, including the Tom Thumbs pedestrian route leading to Roman Road, putting in 1,000 new plants.

They have also raised funding to overhaul a large square on the estate, which they hope to complete by the spring. The project is ambitiously aiming for a Green Flag award which would be the first for any Tower Hamlets estate.