Search

Advanced search

1,000 families in Mile End dig in to tackle social isolation on their estate

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 October 2019

Volunteers on the Malmesbury Estate turning a patch of open space into a green haven. Picture: Malmesbury Residents' Association

Volunteers on the Malmesbury Estate turning a patch of open space into a green haven. Picture: Malmesbury Residents' Association

Malmesbury Residents' Assoc

A community garden project is being used on a housing estate in Mile End to tackle anti-social behaviour and social isolation while creating a wildlife haven at the same time.

A thousand plants are being put in to turn Tom Thumb's Arch pavement into a green walkway. Picture: Malmesbury Residents' AssociationA thousand plants are being put in to turn Tom Thumb's Arch pavement into a green walkway. Picture: Malmesbury Residents' Association

A community garden project is being used tackle anti-social behaviour and social isolation on a housing estate in Mile End while creating a wildlife haven at the same time.

The project is being carried out by the 1,000 householders on the Malmesbury Estate off Bow Road.

"We're determined to transform the shared spaces on the estate," Malmesbury Residents' Association's chairman James Clark said.

"These spaces are mainly covered by grass and tarmac which we are turning into green havens for wildlife to reduce social isolation and anti-social behaviour."

The families have been working on two sites in Malmesbury Road, including the Tom Thumbs pedestrian route leading to Roman Road, putting in 1,000 new plants.

They have also raised funding to overhaul a large square on the estate, which they hope to complete by the spring. The project is ambitiously aiming for a Green Flag award which would be the first for any Tower Hamlets estate.

Most Read

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Demand for action as Bethnal Green ‘partyhouse’ causes misery for the neighbours

Neighbours say their private car park was used to shoot a music video by people staying at the hotel. Picture: Submitted

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Archaeologists explore Shakespearean-era Whitechapel playhouse site

An archaeologist holding part of a money pot found on site at the Boar's Head. Picture: MOLA

Hunt for man after women sexually assaulted on buses

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: Met Police

Questions over banned Shoreditch company director Robert Newmark’s links to Hampstead restaurant

Beach Blanket Babylon founder Robert Newmark at his Hampstead home in 2015. Picture: Tom Dunkley

Demand for action as Bethnal Green ‘partyhouse’ causes misery for the neighbours

Neighbours say their private car park was used to shoot a music video by people staying at the hotel. Picture: Submitted

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Cricket: Nijjar reflects on stunning season finale with Essex

Aron Nijjar and Aaron Beard with the County Championship Trophy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

1,000 families in Mile End dig in to tackle social isolation on their estate

Volunteers on the Malmesbury Estate turning a patch of open space into a green haven. Picture: Malmesbury Residents' Association

Class of 1969 share treasured memories at Tower Hamlets School for Girls’ reunion

Former classmates from Tower Hamlets' School for Girls met for a reunion to remember on Saturday. Picture: Rosina Myers

Harmer collects cricket writers’ club award

Simon Harmer of Essex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists