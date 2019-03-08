Man admits killing fiancée at their Whitechapel home

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google Archant

A graphic designer has admitted killing his Australian fiancée who was bludgeoned to death at their Whitechapel home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roderick Deakin-White, 37, denied murdering Amy Parsons on or before April 26 but pleaded guilty to her manslaughter during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, July 23.

You may also want to watch:

The prosecution indicated the plea was not accepted by the Crown and the defendant faces a two-week trial beginning on October 28.

Police had been called to the flat in Crowder Street over concern for Ms Parsons, 35.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination revealed she had been struck several times.

The defendant, who is in custody, appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey before Judge Richard Marks QC for his plea hearing.