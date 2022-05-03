A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving following a crash near the junction with Violet Road (pictured) - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after an early morning crash on Devons Road.

Police were called at 6.14am today - Tuesday, May 3 - to reports of a collision near the street's junction with Violet Road.

Officers attended and found there had been a crash involving a single vehicle.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

No injuries were reported, and a number of road closures were put in place while the vehicle was recovered.

London Fire Brigade were also deployed to deal with fuel which had spilled on the road.