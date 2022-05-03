Man arrested after early morning crash on Devons Road
Published: 12:39 PM May 3, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after an early morning crash on Devons Road.
Police were called at 6.14am today - Tuesday, May 3 - to reports of a collision near the street's junction with Violet Road.
Officers attended and found there had been a crash involving a single vehicle.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.
No injuries were reported, and a number of road closures were put in place while the vehicle was recovered.
London Fire Brigade were also deployed to deal with fuel which had spilled on the road.