Murder Charge: Man to appear at Thames Magistrates Court for Globe Road stabbing

Murder charge following Globe Road stabbing where 38-year-old David Lopez-Fernandez died.

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at Stepney Green on Monday.

The charge follows the death of David Lopez-Fernandez, a 38-year-old Spanish national, who was found at address in Globe Road.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command bropught in to investigate the stabbing have now charged Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia with his murder, Scotland Yard confirmed this-morning.

Sepulveda-Garcia, 36, also Spanish, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.

Police were called to Globe Road at 2.35pm on Monday where Mr Lopez-Fernandez was found at an address with stab wounds. But he was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.