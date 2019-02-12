Search

Murder Charge: Man to appear at Thames Magistrates Court for Globe Road stabbing

PUBLISHED: 08:07 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 28 February 2019

Murder charge following Globe Road stabbing where 38-year-old David Lopez-Fernandez died. Picture: Google

Murder charge following Globe Road stabbing where 38-year-old David Lopez-Fernandez died. Picture: Google

Archant

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing at Stepney Green on Monday.

The charge follows the death of David Lopez-Fernandez, a 38-year-old Spanish national, who was found at address in Globe Road.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command bropught in to investigate the stabbing have now charged Jairo Sepulveda-Garcia with his murder, Scotland Yard confirmed this-morning.

Sepulveda-Garcia, 36, also Spanish, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court today.

Police were called to Globe Road at 2.35pm on Monday where Mr Lopez-Fernandez was found at an address with stab wounds. But he was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

