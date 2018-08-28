Man in his 70s dies after being arrested in Bethnal Green

The man was arrested in Gibraltar Walk. Pic: Google. Archant

An investigation has been launched following the death of a man in his 70s who was arrested in Bethnal Green.

The man, who has not been named, was held by officers after they attended an address in Gibraltar Walk, on Monday at around 11am.

After being handcuffed the man taken ill and was taken to hospital where he died shortly after 1pm.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the police watchdog, were alerted and shortly afterwards attended the address as a post-incident procedure.

IOPC officers will review body worn video footage from the officers at the scene who have all made statements after being interviewed.

Jonathan Green, IOPC regional director for London, said: “Our thoughts go out to the man’s family and friends at this difficult time as well as those affected by the incident.

“Our investigation is at a very early stage and as part of our thorough and independent investigation, we will be carefully reviewing all body worn video footage and speaking to witnesses to establish exactly what happened. ”