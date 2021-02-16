Elderly man dies after falling from building in St Mark's Gate

Published: 7:52 AM February 16, 2021

A man in his 80s has died after falling from a residential building in St Mark's Gate. - Credit: MPS

A man in his 80s has died after falling from a building near Victoria Park.

The incident occurred on Sunday (February 14), when police were called at 12pm to reports that a man had fallen from a residential building in St Mark's Gate.

A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene, with the death not being treated as suspicious.