Elderly man dies after falling from building in St Mark's Gate
Published: 7:52 AM February 16, 2021
- Credit: MPS
A man in his 80s has died after falling from a building near Victoria Park.
The incident occurred on Sunday (February 14), when police were called at 12pm to reports that a man had fallen from a residential building in St Mark's Gate.
A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene, with the death not being treated as suspicious.
