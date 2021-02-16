News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Elderly man dies after falling from building in St Mark's Gate

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 7:52 AM February 16, 2021   
Police were called to a collision in Mawney Road, Romford on Sunday, November 29. Picture: Met Polic

A man in his 80s has died after falling from a residential building in St Mark's Gate. - Credit: MPS

A man in his 80s has died after falling from a building near Victoria Park.

The incident occurred on Sunday (February 14), when police were called at 12pm to reports that a man had fallen from a residential building in St Mark's Gate.

A spokesperson for the Met confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene, with the death not being treated as suspicious. 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Remembrance for Canary Wharf bombing 25th anniversary

Docklands survivors remember IRA Canary Wharf bombing 25 years on

Mike Brooke

person
Apprentice Archie Barry-Thake and team-mates

Lockdown won't stop apprentices like Archie sparking a career in...

Mike Brooke

person
Steven Bennett... spat a woman police officer

Jailed: Spitalfields man who spat at police officer

Mike Brooke

person
Rofikul Islam... gets the British Citizen award.   

Rofikul awarded UK medal for his food packs to 6,000 people in east London

Mike Brooke

person
Comments powered by Disqus