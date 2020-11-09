Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire
PUBLISHED: 08:53 09 November 2020
Archant
A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green.
The brigade was called at 3.46am, with the fire under control by 4.09am. The man was found by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Part of the first floor flat was damaged by fire.
Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Shadwell fire stations attended the incident, the cause of which remains under investigation.
