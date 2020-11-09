Search

Advanced search

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

PUBLISHED: 08:53 09 November 2020

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green.

You may also want to watch:

The brigade was called at 3.46am, with the fire under control by 4.09am. The man was found by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Part of the first floor flat was damaged by fire.

Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Shoreditch, Whitechapel and Shadwell fire stations attended the incident, the cause of which remains under investigation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets posts violent Twitter threats

Young Mayor Mahdi Alam

Witness appeal to crash at A102 Blackwall Tunnel with car and 2 lorries

Blackwall Tunnel southern approach heading toward Poplar and east London. Stock picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Poplar MP Apsana Begum named in Labour party anti-Semitism scandal as Jeremy Corbyn is suspended

Poplar & Limehouse MP Apsana Begum during Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing controversy in January 2020... now nine months on facing allegations of anrti-Semitism. Picture: Commons TV

New Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets posts violent Twitter threats

Young Mayor Mahdi Alam

Witness appeal to crash at A102 Blackwall Tunnel with car and 2 lorries

Blackwall Tunnel southern approach heading toward Poplar and east London. Stock picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Ballet turns to film-makers to dance online during lockdown at English National’s City Island studios

Collaboration between choreographgers and film-makers puts English National Ballet online during lockdown. Picture: ENB

West Ham manager David Moyes praises players after Fulham victory

West Ham United manager David Moyes (centre) and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the Premier League match at the London Stadium. Photo: Julian Finney/PA Wire.

Man dies in Bethnal Green flat fire

A man has sadly died following a flat fire on Ellsworth Street in Bethnal Green. Picture: Google Maps

Covid makes East End Bangla drama festival go online with adaptation of Hemingway’s ‘Old Man’

Enough to make you wanna shout... Covid-19 stops live performances for Bangla drama festival. Picture: LBTH

Leyton Orient boss Embleton disappointed they didn’t impose themselves on FA Cup clash

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020