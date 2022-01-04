Police launch investigation after man dies in Wapping house fire
Published: 11:13 AM January 4, 2022
- Credit: Google
Police have launched an investigation after a man died in a house fire in Wapping on New Year's Eve.
Firefighters were called just after 3.30pm and rescued a man from a ground floor room of a mid-terraced two-storey house in Swedenborg Gardens.
A second man had already left the property before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived.
Both of the men were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service and taken to hospital, where one of them sadly later died.
About 20 firefighters from Shadwell, Whitechapel and Bethnal Green fire stations used three fire engines and had the fire under control by 4.50pm.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFB and the Metropolitan Police Service.
