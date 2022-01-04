News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Police launch investigation after man dies in Wapping house fire

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 11:13 AM January 4, 2022
Swedenborg Gardens in Wapping, where a man died in a house fire

Swedenborg Gardens in Wapping, where a man died in a house fire - Credit: Google

Police have launched an investigation after a man died in a house fire in Wapping on New Year's Eve.

Firefighters were called just after 3.30pm and rescued a man from a ground floor room of a mid-terraced two-storey house in Swedenborg Gardens.

A second man had already left the property before the London Fire Brigade (LFB) arrived.

Both of the men were treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service and taken to hospital, where one of them sadly later died.

About 20 firefighters from Shadwell, Whitechapel and Bethnal Green fire stations used three fire engines and had the fire under control by 4.50pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the LFB and the Metropolitan Police Service.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police launch investigation after man dies in Wapping house fire
  2. 2 Guilty: East London criminals jailed in December 2021
  3. 3 'Candle to blame' for Isle of Dogs flat blaze
  1. 4 Two fatal stabbings an hour apart makes 2021 worst year for teen killings
  2. 5 Revealed: London New Year Honours list in full
  3. 6 Man sought after indecent exposure on bus in Shoreditch area
  4. 7 Leyton Orient finally return to action with FA Cup clash at Stoke City
  5. 8 2021: London teenage homicides reach highest level since records began
  6. 9 Teenager 'punched, kicked' by three men at DLR station
  7. 10 What are the new Covid rules as pupils return to school?
London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Metropolitan Police
Tower Hamlets News
East London News
London

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An antibiotic-resistant strain of gonorrhoea has been detected in London

London Live News

Health warning issued after gonorrhoea strain detected in London

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
A three storey Victorian house located near Columbia Road, Shoreditch, is on the market for £1.3million

London Live News

What a £1m home looks like in Tower Hamlets vs the rest of the world

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Met Police wish to speak to this man about an assault outside a bar on Curtain Road, Shoreditch, Hackney

London Live News

CCTV: Man sought as part of investigation into Shoreditch bar assault

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A nurse checks on a patient suffering with Covid-19 on the critical care unit at the Royal Papworth

London Live News

How many Covid patients are there in east London hospitals today?

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon