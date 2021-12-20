Man dies on Isle of Dogs after injuries 'consistent with fall', police say

Police are not treating a man's death in Lanterns Way, Isle of Dogs as suspicious - Credit: MPS

Police are not treating a man's death on the Isle of Dogs as suspicious.

The 42-year-old man died in Lanterns Way yesterday (Sunday, December 19) after suffering injuries "consistent with a fall", a Met spokesperson said.

Officers were called just after 6.15pm to reports a man had fallen from height and attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.