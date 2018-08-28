Man found dead after Stepney fire

A man was pronounced dead following a fire in Duckett Street, Stepney. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man has been found dead after a fire at a sheltered accommodation block in Stepney.

Firefighters were alerted to an automatic fire alarm going off at the Duckett Street property shortly after 4pm yesterday (Sunday).

Crews from Bethnal Green and Shadwell stations attended the scene and found that the alarm had been activated by a small cooking fire which had self-extinguished before their arrival.

Sadly, though, they also found that a man had died in a ground floor flat.

Both the London Fire Brigade and the Met Police are investigating.