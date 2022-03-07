News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Man found dead in Whitechapel

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:23 AM March 7, 2022
A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead in Umberston Street, Tower Hamlets

A 55-year-old man was pronounced dead in Umberston Street, Tower Hamlets

The death of a man found dead in Whitechapel yesterday morning is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called at 10.17am on Sunday - March 6 - to reports of a man "found unresponsive" in Umberston Street.

Police attended along with the London Ambulance Service; a 55-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A Met spokesperson said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious.

"Officers will assist with preparing a report for the Coroner."

