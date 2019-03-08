Man suffers fractured skull after being attacked with hammer and pushed onto tracks

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP BTP

Police are hunting a thug who hit a man over the head with a hammer, fracturing his skull before pushing him onto train tracks.

The assault happened at All Saints DLR station at 10.43pm yesterday (Monday, July 29).

The victim, in his 30s, managed to escape when he ran over to the opposite platform after being pushed onto the tracks.

He was taken to hospital with a fracture to his skull. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers have released pictures of a man who they believe could help their investigation.

Detective Superintendent Nick Sedgemore said: "Clearly this is a very concerning attack.

"Enquiries have been underway since it occurred to locate the suspect and understand his motive.

"We ask anyone who knows the identity of the man pictured to get in touch."

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 670 of 29/07/19.