Man 'seriously injured' after e-scooter fall

Police were called to Bethnal Green Road this morning (August 10) - Credit: Google

A man has been taken to hospital after falling from an e-scooter in Bethnal Green.

He is being treated for a "serious head injury", the Met Police said, and the force is awaiting a further update on his condition.

The man was discovered in Bethnal Green Road, where an incident scene remains in place.

Police said they were called to reports of the injured man just before 10.55am today (August 10).

A Met spokesperson said: "At this early stage it is not clear whether he was involved in a collision."

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has footage is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 2418/10AUG.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.