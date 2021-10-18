Man killed after fall from Bow tower block

Published: 2:47 PM October 18, 2021 Updated: 5:55 PM October 18, 2021

Priestman Point in Rainhill Way where man fell to his death - Credit: Google

A 28-year-old man has died after falling from a tower block in Bromley-by-Bow.

Detectives are at the scene outside the 24-storey Priestman Point in Rainhill Way, off Devons Road, where the man fell from a balcony about 6am today, October 18.

They are currently talking to members of his family.

Paramedics arrived by ambulance and the London Air Ambulance from Whitechapel and fought to save his life — but he died in the street.

A Scotland Yard spokesman told the Advertiser: “He was treated by the ambulance paramedics and London Air Ambulance but was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.”

The Met Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances.