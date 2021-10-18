Published: 2:47 PM October 18, 2021

Priestman Point in Rainhill Way where man fell to his death - Credit: Google

A 28-year-old man has plunged 40ft to his death at a tower block in Bromley-by-Bow hours after being found unconscious in the street and returned home by police.

Detectives are at the scene outside the 24-storey Priestman Point in Rainhill Way, off Devons Road, where the man identified as James Aquilina fell from the balcony of his fourth-floor flat about 6am today, October 18.

They are currently talking to members of his family.

Paramedics arrived by ambulance and the London Air Ambulance from Whitechapel and fought to save his life — but he died in the street.

James had been suffering severe mental health issues, according to his sister, and had previously been injured under a train at Westferry DLR station in August.

Scene of tragedy... Priestman Point tower block - Credit: Google

“I found my brother dead on the ground,” his sister Donna Aquilina told the East London Advertiser.

“He had been taken home last night by police after being found unconscious in the street by Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park. A woman found him covered in blood. The police dropped him home and left him."

The family have been in touch with east London mental health authorities after he went under a train at Westferry station on August 1 and was later discharged from hospital and returned to Priestman Point.

They believe James should have been safeguarded rather than left to “care in the community”.

"We’ve begged for help," his sister added. "He needed safeguarding and has been let down by so many people, left to fend for himself in his flat with a balcony."

Police were called by the ambulance service soon after 6am to Priestman Point after James was found in the street. They believe he had “fallen from a height”.

A Scotland Yard spokesman told the Advertiser: “He was treated by the ambulance paramedics and London Air Ambulance but was pronounce dead at the scene.

“His death is being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.”

The Met Police have begun an investigation into the circumstances as routine “due to recent contact with the man”.